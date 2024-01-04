UDF, LDF have weakened woman power: PM Modi in Kerala

New Delhi, January 3

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday sounded the poll bugle in Left Front-dominated Kerala by attacking the LDF and the Congress-led UDF for “weakening woman power and stalling the Bill on women’s quota for ages”.

Addressing an event at Thiruvananthapuram, the PM reiterated the buzz around “Modi guarantees” and again flagged the primacy of four castes — women, youth, poor and farmers — in building a developed India by 2047.

Launching a scathing attack on the UDF and the LDF, he said: “In Kerala, be it corruption, crime or nepotism, both the Left and Congress do everything together.”

The PM lauded the role of Kerala women in shaping India’s freedom, culture and Constitution. He said: “India's woman power will ensure the sankalp se siddhi or a Viksit Bharat”. On INDIA bloc, he said it only seeks to hurt the religious sentiments of people.

“The politics of LDF-UDF has always been to weaken the Nari Shakti...Modi on the other hand guaranteed to empower Nari Shakti through the passage of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ and the Act prohibiting ‘Triple Talaq’,” he said, seeking to engage the minorities. He also mentioned his Christmas meeting with members of the Christian community as “memorable”. — TNS

Lakshadweep gets high-speed Internet

PM Modi opened the 1,868-km Kochi-Lakshadweep islands submarine optical fiber connection. The Rs 1,072 crore project will lead to an increase in Internet speed, Till now, residents of Lakshadweep were connected via satellite and had limited bandwidth.

#Congress #Kerala #Narendra Modi