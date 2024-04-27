Verdict on EVMs tight slap for Congress-led alliance: Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the SC verdict on EVMs was a “tight slap on the face of the Congress-led INDI alliance which must apologise for sowing distrust against the EVMs in the minds of voters”.

“When the Congress, RJD and other INDI parties were in power, poor, backwards and SCs were deprived of the right to vote due to rampant booth capturing. With the introduction of EVMs, they are no longer able to play their old games. Therefore, they have committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs... But today, the highest court of the land has delivered a verdict which is a tight slap on their faces,” the PM said in Bihar’s Araria.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition was not a party, directly or indirectly, to the petition on VVPATs. “We have taken note of the verdict of the two-judge Bench and our political campaign on the greater use of VVPATs to increase public trust in the electoral process will continue,” Ramesh posted on X.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also attacked the Congress saying: “Once again, INDI Alliance and its constituents are in the dock. They always defamed the EC. Rahul Gandhi defamed the EC even on foreign soil. Recently, Priyanka Gandhi raised questions on EVMs. They stand exposed today.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi