Woman training to be Agniveer dies by suicide at Navy hostel in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, November 28

A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

She allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on Monday morning, he said.

While no suicide note was recovered, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

The woman had been training at the facility for the 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and an investigation is under way, the official added.

Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, which was introduced in 2022.

