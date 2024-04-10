3.7 quake jolts Kishtwar district

Kishtwar, April 9
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the Kishtwar district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:44 pm at a depth of 10 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 16:44:04 IST, Lat: 33.31 & Long: 76.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, J&K,” National Centre for Seismology posted on X.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons