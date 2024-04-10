3.7 quake jolts Kishtwar district

ANI

Kishtwar, April 9

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the Kishtwar district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:44 pm at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 16:44:04 IST, Lat: 33.31 & Long: 76.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, J&K,” National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

#Earthquake #Kishtwar