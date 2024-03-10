3 held with heroin, cash in Reasi district

Jammu, March 9
Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 10 grams of heroin and more than Rs 1 lakh in cash in Reasi district on Saturday, an officer said.
Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma said the arrest and recovery followed the interception of a car during checking at Domail.
The search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the narcotic substance along with Rs 1,33,900 in cash, leading to the arrest of its driver Anit Kumar and Raghubir Singh and Bobby Thakur – all residents of Katra, she said.
The Senior Superintendent of Police said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and an investigation is going on to unearth the backward and forward linkage of the arrested accused so that policev can reach its dead end and the menace of drug is rooted out from the society.
She said police are working on a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the problem of drug abuse in the district.
