80 violators challaned under ‘Operation Third Eye’

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 12

In continuation of its ‘Operation Third Eye’, the Kishtwar police have challaned 80 violators under the Motor Vehicles Act for wrong parking, riding two-wheeler without helmet and overloading.

Acting on the directions of Senior Superintedent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom, a team was constituted for a special drive to challan offenders. The team used CCTV surveillance and conducted videography of violation of traffic rules. Vehicles were identified through the number plate reading system. After ascertaining residential addresses of owners of vehicles, challans along with copies of photographs of violation were sent to them.

“The district police, Kishtwar, appeals to the public to co-operate and provide information. Drivers, especially those of passenger vehicles, have been noticed driving rashly and negligently. Stringent action will be taken by the police. This will include suspension of vehicle documents and the licence of errant drivers besides registration of first information reports against the violators,” an official said.

