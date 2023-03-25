Admn bars staff from voicing opinion against govt policies

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 24

The J&K administration on Friday barred its employees from sharing opinions or facts that criticise government policies, warning them of dismissal from service.

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration issued an extensive list of warnings against employees for sharing facts or opinions about government policies.

Can be dismissed from service Administrative Secretaries have been asked to “immediately” proceed against employees who have violated the guidelines

The punishment ranges from fine of one month salary to dismissal from service of the state

“No government employee shall…make any statement of fact or opinion which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any policy or action of the government,” reads the government circular.

The ban on government employees for sharing their opinion is seen as a move to control dissenting voices in J&K as global leaders are visiting the country to attend various G20 meetings.

The J&K administration has asked employees not to participate in any manner in any such discussion or criticism on social media pages, communities or microblogs which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the Government of India and government of any foreign state. “No government employee shall post, tweet or share content that is political in nature or subscribe to pages, communities or Twitter handles and blogs of such nature,” it said.

“It is enjoined upon all employees working in various government departments to strictly adhere to the guidelines and legal principles and refrain from indulging in unwarranted debates/ discussions and sharing/ commenting /posting inappropriate posts/content on social media platforms,” the circular reads.

The violation of these guidelines shall tantamount to misconduct and invite disciplinary action against the delinquent official under the relevant rules, it said.

Administrative Secretaries have been asked to “immediately” proceed against the employees working in their departments and offices who are found to have violated the guidelines and rules. The punishment ranges from fine of one month salary to dismissal from service of the state.