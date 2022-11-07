Al-Qaeda operative from West Bengal arrested in J-K’s Ramban: Police

Ramban/Jammu, November 7
An operative of terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda was arrested with a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said on Monday.
Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, was arrested by a police party from Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official said.
He said a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the Al-Qaeda operative.
A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Ramban police station and further investigation is going on, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...