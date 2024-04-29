BJP hiding behind its ‘proxies, minions’ in Kashmir Valley, says Farooq Abdullah

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 28

NC chief Farooq Abdullah today said the BJP had been unable to “win hearts” in Kashmir and now it was hiding behind its proxies in Kashmir. “This tactic will also prove futile,” Abdullah said.

Addressing a workers’ convention at Chanpora, with party candidate’s Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi in attendance, Farooq said: “INDIA bloc will secure all six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Sensing a defeat at the hands of NC, the BJP has already withdrawn from the race.”

The veteran leader added: “Although the BJP is hiding behind its proxies, this tactic will prove futile. Whether in Lok Sabha elections or in the Assembly polls, your (party workers’) hard work is setting new records.”

“I am pleased to witness your enthusiasm, but it’s clear that other party leaders are intimidated by the NC. The BJP has failed to win over hearts in Kashmir. The decisions made on August 5, 2019 have only served to anger and alienate the people of the Valley,” he added.

Farooq said: “While the BJP may have stepped back, it has not left the playing field. Some parties are covertly supported by the BJP. It’s imperative for the people to know who is behind these manoeuvres, plotting against J&K’s interests and aiding the BJP in its agenda.”

“The voters must make their decision. We have been deceived and humiliated. Through our votes, we must raise our voices. This presents a significant opportunity for the voters in Srinagar to fill the political void,” former Chief Minister of J&K said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his recent speech equated Muslims with infiltrators. He said this was an indication of imminent defeat. Dr Farooq accused the BJP and its leadership of resorting to fear-mongering and communal politics. “People are demanding answers from the BJP on issues of employment, development and progress. Their track record is dismal. Our youth seek employment, our elders demand better healthcare, and our mothers and sisters deserve improved services,” he said.

“Udhampur and Jammu have spoken in unison, rejecting the BJP. Now it’s time for the people of Kashmir to unite against the BJP’s proxies and minions,” Farooq said.

