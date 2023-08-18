Body of terrorist who was injured in Rajouri encounter found

Jammu, August 18
Police and Army have found the body of a terrorist, who was injured in an encounter at Khawas in Rajouri, from Reasi on August 5.
Pakistani terrorists were trapped by police in an encounter in Khawas area. In the encounter, one terrorist was killed and another injured.
In the ongoing anti-terror operation, joint teams of security forces, including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police, were on the lookout for the second terrorist who got injured during encounter but managed to escape.
On Friday morning, the security forces found the body of the terrorist from a gorge where he had fallen while trying to escape.
The terrorist is suspected to be involved in many terror-crime cases in the Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on security forces at Kesari Hill and the Dhangri terror incident.
Two grenades, three AK magazines, 90 AK rounds and 32 pistol rounds were recovered from the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced
There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages
Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur
The bodies of the 3 youths bear injury marks apparently made...
241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assures amicus curiae Vija...
Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple
21 people went missing after the massive landslide, so far, ...
Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy
As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...