Body of terrorist who was injured in Rajouri encounter found

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 18

Police and Army have found the body of a terrorist, who was injured in an encounter at Khawas in Rajouri, from Reasi on August 5.

Pakistani terrorists were trapped by police in an encounter in Khawas area. In the encounter, one terrorist was killed and another injured.

In the ongoing anti-terror operation, joint teams of security forces, including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police, were on the lookout for the second terrorist who got injured during encounter but managed to escape.

On Friday morning, the security forces found the body of the terrorist from a gorge where he had fallen while trying to escape.

The terrorist is suspected to be involved in many terror-crime cases in the Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on security forces at Kesari Hill and the Dhangri terror incident.

Two grenades, three AK magazines, 90 AK rounds and 32 pistol rounds were recovered from the spot.

#Jammu #Pakistan #Rajouri #Reasi