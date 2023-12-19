Case registered against 'illegally' settled Rohingya in Kishtwar

PTI

Jammu, December 18

The police on Monday registered a case following recovery of illegally obtained official documents during a crackdown against members of Rohingya community, a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar, in Kishtwar district, officials said.

The case was registered under various Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of important documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC at the Dachhan police station. Following persecution in their country, many Rohingya entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of the nation.

According to government data, over 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in J&K, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016.

The police during a verification drive earlier in March 2021 found over 250 Rohingyas, including women and children, living illegally in Jammu city and subsequently lodged them in a holding centre inside the Sub-Jail Kathua.

SSP Khalil Poswal said four houses were searched at Krosa, Soundar and Kiyar in Dachhan, leading to the recovery of incriminating materials. “The investigation revealed that Rohingyas managed to procure documents such as domicile certificates, ration cards, Aadhar cards and voter cards illegally,” he said.

