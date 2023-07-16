Cinema back in North Kashmir after decades

PTI

Baramulla, July 15

Cinema halls made a return to North Kashmir after three decades as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated 100-seater multipurpose film theatres in Baramulla and Handwara towns of the UT. Similar theatres were inaugurated by the L-G in Shopian and Pulwama. A private firm had set up the Valley’s first multiplex in Srinagar city last year.

An official spokesman said cinema returned to Baramulla after more than three decades. The L-G has pledged to set up a film theatre in every district to provide the big screen experience to the people. Sinha congratulated the people of Baramulla and Handwara on the occasion, saying the movie theatres are a reflection of growing aspiration of J&K.

