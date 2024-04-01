Driver killed, 3 hurt in road accident in Udhampur

Jammu, March 31
A car driver was killed and three others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.
All four belonged to Chennai, officials said. “A car went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a deep gorge at Khatangal on Chennai-Ladha Link Road in Udhampur district. The driver of the vehicle was killed on the spot while 3 others in the vehicle were injured,” an official said. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and police have taken cognisance of the incident which apparently happened due to rash and negligent driving, the official added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge