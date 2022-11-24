Farming starts across border fence in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 23

Days after farmers ploughed their land between the zero line and the border fence in Samba district, sowing of wheat close to the Pakistan border has started in adjoining Kathua district as well.

Raghav Langer, Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD), on Wednesday kickstarted the wheat sowing process in Chack Changa, Hiranagar. Langer was accompanied by BSF DIG Hari Om, Kathua DC Rahul Pandey and Chief Agriculture Officer (Kathua) Sanjeev Rai among others.

Langer said the UT administration, along with BSF authorities, had been actively pursuing the cultivation potential in the border belt so that farming communities could get maximum benefit from the chunk of land which was lying unutilised hitherto.

He assured the farming community of all possible help to bring more border area under cultivation.