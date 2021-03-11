Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 5

The police today arrested a hardcore terrorist of the banned outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen, from Kishtwar. The operation was jointly carried out by personnel of the police, the CRPF and the Army’s 17 Rashtriya Rifles (RR). The police termed the arrest of Talib Hussain, a resident of Rashgwari in Nagseni tehsil of Kishtwar district, as a major blow to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Hussain, who had joined the terror group in 2016, remained active along with other ultras from the district in Jammu division.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “Hussain was instrumental in reviving terrorism by recruiting militants.”

Later, he left the Hizbul Mujahideen over some dispute with other terrorists of the group and remained at large. “The Kishtwar police worked meticulously on the leads obtained about his whereabouts and, with his arrest, pre-empted his move to affect the revival of militancy in the area. He dodged the police and other security agencies for a long time,” the ADGP said. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Kishtwar police station and an investigation is being carried out.

Terror groups have been trying to revive militancy in Jammu for quite sometime. The March 9 explosion in Udhampur, mysterious blasts in Rajouri and terror attack in Sunjuwan are some of the terror activities which have drawn attention of security agencies.

The police and the Army are not leaving any stone unturned ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, set to begin on June 30. Militants are being zeroed in on. On Saturday, a terrorist, Mohammad Ramzan Sohil, was arrested who reportedly confessed that he had placed a sticky improvised explosive device (IED) at Slathia Chowk in Udhampur on the directions of his Pakistan-based handler, Mohammad Amin, alias Khubaib.

Blow to terror outfit, say police

The police have termed the arrest of Talib Hussain as a major blow to the Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation to nab Hussain, hailing from Kishtwar, was jointly carried out by personnel of the police, the CRPF and the Army’s 17 Rashtriya Rifles.