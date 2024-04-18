IAF airlifts two patients needing urgent medical aid from Kargil to Srinagar

ANI

Srinagar, April 17

In a glaring display of bravery, the Indian Air Force evacuated two civilian patients, who were in need of immediate help, from Kargil to Srinagar on Wednesday.

The IAF An-32 aircraft performed the evacuation operation after the two civilians sought IAF assistance through the local civil administration.

“An Indian Air Force An-32 transport aircraft evacuated two civilian patients from Kargil to Srinagar today. The patients, who were in need of immediate medical help, sought IAF assistance through the local civil admin,” the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

Kargil is located in higher altitude areas of Ladakh.

Last week also, the IAF performed a brave operation in which an Army jawan, who severed his hand while operating machinery at a forward unit location in Ladakh, was saved from a successful and timely airlift operation. The jawan was able to save his ‘hand’ following a successful surgery and is now on the path to recovery.

