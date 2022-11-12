 In chilly weather, J-K's Ganderbal administration bans sale, use of electric heaters; faces flak : The Tribune India

Decision taken to avoid any damage to transmission lines, unscheduled power cuts and provide hassle-free electricity supply to consumers, says DM’s order

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

Srinagar, November 12

In a bizarre order, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday imposed a ban on the sale, possession and use of electric heating appliances, even as the Valley is reeling under cold weather conditions following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches.

The decision was taken to avoid any damage to transmission lines, unscheduled power cuts and provide hassle-free electricity supply to consumers, stated the order issued by Ganderbal District Magistrate (DM) Shyambir.

The order, which also warned of punitive action against those found violating the ban, drew sharp reactions from political leaders and Twitterati who dubbed it “inhuman” and demanded that the Ganderbal DM be sacked.

“... it has been apprehended that non-judicious use of electric appliances such as blowers, heaters and radiators etc. may cause damages to transmission lines due to heavy load, resulting in disturbance in hassle-free power supply,” the order read.

“By using such electric appliances, there is every apprehension of short circuits which ultimately results in fire incidents during the winter season due to which there is loss to life and property,” it said.

“... in exercise of powers vested in me by virtue of Section 144 CrPC of 1973, I hereby impose a blanket ban on the storage, sale, possession and use of heavy heating appliances such as blowers, heaters and radiators etc. within the territorial jurisdiction of District Ganderbal with immediate effect,” the district magistrate said.

The order stated that the decision was taken to provide hassle-free electricity supply to consumers, government offices and hospitals and avoid unscheduled power cuts which cause inconvenience to the general public and disruption of services of emergent nature, especially patient care.

Any violation of the order shall attract punitive action as warranted under relevant laws, it said.

The order came under criticism from various quarters.

Sharing a copy of the order on Twitter, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to have the “draconian order” withdrawn.

“This is a ridiculous order. How can the administration impose a blanket ban on sale, usage and even storage of electrical heaters? Is the DC’s heating/cooling AC covered under this Sec 144 ban? Will he have it removed from his office/home? Are people supposed to freeze to death,” Abdullah asked.

“Violation of Sec 144 orders result in arrest. Is this heartless administration going to arrest parents who want to save their children from freezing to death? Or children who want to protect aged parents from the cold? @OfficeOfLGJandK must have this draconian order withdrawn,” he said.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan asked if such orders are issued anywhere in the country’s summer belt.

“Do we issue such orders anywhere in summer belt of the country to not use Air Conditioners during peak summers and make it a criminal offence if not obeyed. It’s evident someone who doesn’t understand the landscape & geography of the place can only issue such orders,” he tweeted.

In a tweet, senior PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar said, “Dear fellow citizens, this is where Kashmir is in the 5th year of Amrit Kaal. Night temperature is below freezing point and use of heaters has been criminalised. We have 6 months of snow, rain and frost ahead of us. Are we going to be frozen to death?”

National spokesperson of TMC Saket Gokhale termed the order “shocking and inhuman”.

“The DM of Ganderbal (a non-Kashmiri) in J&K has ordered a blanket ban on use & possession of heaters in homes. The temperature in Ganderbal right now is 10 degrees in the day & 2 degrees at night. Are you running a penal colony, @dcganderbal,” he asked.

“I think DC Ganderbal should be terminated with immediate effect for this irresponsible and potentially dangerous order,” a Twitter user, Tariq Tramboo, said.

#Ganderbal #jammu #kashmir #Srinagar

