Kathua school boy lands in hospital for writing slogan; teacher arrested

Jammu, August 26
Protests rocked the Bani area of Kathua in Jammu after a Class X government school student was beaten up by a teacher and the principal for allegedly writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the classroom board.
Officials said the student had suffered internal injuries and was admitted to hospital. He was allegedly thrashed by his Urdu teacher Farooq Ahmed and Principal Mohammad Hafiz on Friday.
A case was registered against the duo and Ahmed has been arrested. Kathua DC Rakesh Minhas has formed a three-member probe committee, comprising among others the Bani SDM. The committee will submit its report within two days.
Bani SDM Satish Sharma said the incident took place on Friday and the student was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning after his family found him wounded. “The student had written Jai Shri Ram on his classroom board,” said the SDM.
