Ladakh administration to establish State Climate Change Centre

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 2

The Ladakh administration is launching a State Climate Change Centre to promote sustainable development and resilience in the region. Dr Pawan Kotwal, adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, led a meeting to address Ladakh’s pressing environmental challenges and establishment the State Climate Change Centre, said a government spokesperson.

During the meeting, Prof SK Mehta, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ladakh unveiled a comprehensive roadmap aligned with the National Education Policy-2020 to revolutionise the educational landscape.

He introduced plans to implement the eSAMARTH University Management System for streamlined administrative operations and emphasised yearly progression and the expansion of postgraduate programmes and development courses. The statement said the plans were discussed to introduce certificate courses to meet contemporary educational demands and enhance academic collaboration.

“A presentation highlighted the establishment of the State Climate Change Centre, supported by the Department of Science & Technology (GoI), to assess the Himalayan region’s vulnerability to climate change across various dimensions,” he added.

The Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal urged the officials to introduce certificate courses in Astro Tourism, with a special focus on the Hanle Galaxy emerging frontiers of knowledge and tourism. He highlighted the establishment of the State Climate Change Centre housed at the University of Ladakh, which addresses climate change challenges and holds sustainable practices across sectors. The Centre seeks to drive transformative initiatives that safeguard Ladakh’s unique ecological heritage while fostering socio-economic development, he added. Dr Pawan Kotwal further stressed the strengthening of the Mountain Research Institute (MRI) at the University of Ladakh and advised that SCCC and MRI should work in tandem.

#Climate change #Environment #Kashmir #Ladakh #Srinagar