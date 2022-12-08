Mehbooba Mufti vacates government accommodation in Anantnag district

Srinagar, December 8
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday vacated the government accommodation provided to her in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, more than a week after the local authorities had asked her to move out.
Mufti, who was one of the eight former legislators to have been issued a notice, took her belongings from the bungalow in the morning, officials said.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and MP from South Kashmir also cleared her rent dues before vacating the premises, they said.
According to officials, she has shifted to her sister's house. However, security agencies have termed the location of the residence unsafe in view of her political stature.
Earlier, Mufti had vacated her high-security official bungalow in Gupkar area here after getting a notice from the authorities.
