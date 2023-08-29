Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

Srinagar, August 29
The 71st Miss World 2023 contest is set to be held in Kashmir later this year with 140 participating countries, thanks to the G20 meet held here in May.
This was disclosed at a press briefing, attended by Miss World, Karolina Bielawski, Miss India, Sini Shetty, Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena, Miss World England Jessica Gagen, Miss World America Shree Saini and Miss Asia Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
“Kashmir has everything and it is the best place to host an event like Miss World. I am so grateful to see the beautiful place in India, the beautiful lakes here, everyone has welcomed us nicely.
“The hospitality we got was wonderful. It would be exciting to see 140 countries participating in the event. Every place has its own beauty, but the pleasant hospitality here has been overwhelming”, Karolina Bielawski said.
Miss India, Sini Shetty said, “It is a proud moment that Miss World 2023 is going to be held in Kashmir. This moment would be like Diwali as 140 countries are coming to India and participating as a family”.
Miss World America, Shree Saini and Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation have joined the pageant winners’ Kashmir tour.
India would be hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was in 1996.
