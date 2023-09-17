Process to attach property of 13 terror accused starts in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 16

The J&K Police have initiated proclamation proceedings against 13 persons allegedly involved in acts of terrorism with purported connections to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

SIA conducts searches to bust terror modules Jammu: The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out searches in the upper reaches of Reasi following information about desperate attempts by terrorists to revive militancy in the district, the police said on Saturday. The search was conducted in Pouni and Mahore tehsils of the district. PTI

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, while sharing the details with the media, said, “In coordination with law enforcement agencies, we have initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against 13 individuals alleged to be involved in acts

of terrorism.

“The police are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of our region. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to follow the due process and bring these individuals to justice.

“These proceedings have been launched due to the continued evasion of these individuals, who are believed to be absconding. Under Section 82 of the CrPC, individuals declared as proclaimed offenders are subject to legal actions aimed at their apprehension and the subsequent attachment of their assets within the jurisdiction,” Poswal said.

The police also used drum beating to inform the general public about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the 13 alleged terrorists who have been declared proclaimed offenders.

“The proclamation proceedings and property attachment are part of a comprehensive effort to address terrorism and maintain the rule of law,” Poswal said.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist in the apprehension of these individuals to the local authorities.

