Stand with PM Modi: Apni Party chief

Srinagar, April 18

At a time when other political parties label the Apni Party as the “B-team” of the BJP, party president Altaf Bukhari Thursday said that New Delhi supports those who represent the wishes and aspirations of the people. “I am not saying it indirectly. I am saying it directly that I am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Bukhari said.

“Those who removed Article 370 also ensured the protection of lands and jobs for the residents of J&K,” he said.

“Whosoever will speak for the welfare of the people of J&K, India will stand with them. Those who do not want welfare of the people of J&K, they will not have India’s support,” he added.

“If there is peace in J&K today, it is because of them (BJP) and us,” Bukhari said. He also said in 2020, leaders of the Apni Party faced criticism and abuse when they stood up for the people of J&K. “We took the abuse but did not deviate from our stand,” Bukhari added.

“We remained firm on our stand, although many tried to undermine our resolve to achieve tangible results. We didn’t waste our four years; we stayed among the people, listened to them, and tried to resolve their grievances to the best of our ability,” Bukhari added.

Bukhari said those who killed people during their regimes to retain power will be exposed soon. “Today even the Union Home Minister spoke on the matter. Someone is asking for the formation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, but I am saying we will constitute the Truth Commission to expose the killers,” he said.

On April 16 this year, Home Minister Amit Shah urged Kashmiri people, especially youth, not to vote for parties like National Conference, Congress and PDP. Shah accused the Congress, NC and PDP of staging fake encounters and handing over guns to young hands.

He said that Srinagar’s people are fed up with their exploitative politics and want change. “We promise you that on June 4, 2024, J&K Apni Party will sweep polls. You will see the restriction previous regimes imposed will be lifted to some extent,” said Bukhari. He said people will punish Congress, NC and PDP for their wrongs in the Lok sabha election.

