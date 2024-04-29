Team of experts from Centre must assess situation, says National Conference

PTI

Jammu, April 28

The National Conference (NC) has urged the Centre to send a team of its top experts to assess the recent land sinking in Ramban district and take measures to prevent recurrence of such disasters.

Cong leader demands relief Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh on Sunday visited land subsidence-hit Pernote village and demanded adequate compensation, including an immediate relief of Rs 10 lakh, to the affected families. Singh, accompanied by state youth working president Fairoz Khan, visited the village and assured the affected families of his party's support, pledging to champion their cause to ensure that they receive the necessary assistance.

It also demanded that the J&K administration stepped up its rescue and rehabilitation work for the families affected by the land subsidence in Pernote village, located 5 km away from the Ramban district headquarters, over the past three days.

“The response of the J&K administration to the situation appears inadequate… The government should step up its efforts in the rescue and rehabilitation work, ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected individuals and families,” the NC said in a statement on Saturday.

The party highlighted the pressing need to form a team of officers for a comprehensive assessment of the damages and compensation for the affected families to start rebuilding their homes and businesses. The NC asked the Centre to send a team of its top experts to assess the situation and also take measures so that such incidents do not recur.

