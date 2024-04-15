Three drug peddlers held

IANS

Srinagar, April 14

Three drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday in J&K's Sopore and Shopian areas.

The police said they have arrested three drug peddlers in Sopore and Shopian and also recovered contraband substances from their possession. “The police apprehended two persons. During their search, 143 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Ghulam Hassan Dar and Ghulam Qadir Malik,” the police said. In another incident, the police arrested a suspicious person with 1.7 kg Charas like-substance.

