Two arrested for online fraud

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 19

The Kathua and Doda cybercrime cells have been successful in recovering amount running into lakhs of complainants who were targetted by cyber fraudsters.

Kathua police apprehended two accused in a case pertaining to online fraud. A complaint was received at Billawar regarding online fraud of Rs 6,77,000 by two unknown persons who used to create fake identities and duped the victims. Upon receiving the information, a case under Sections 420, 417 of the IPC was registered.

During the investigation, the police team led by Billawar SHO Inspector Jatinder Singh used technical assistance and arrests were made following a thorough investigation and a laptop along with seven mobile phones was recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Parsanna Iyer and Dipin Sarkar, both residents of Thane, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, cybercrime investigation unit of Doda recovered defrauded amount of Rs 3 lakh in two separate complaints.

Giving details, Doda police said that on February 13 a complaint was filed by one Ajay Singh, who stated that he was duped of Rs 85,000 in an online fraud. Similarly, another complaint was received on March 4 from one Sehdev Singh, who stated that Rs 2,15,220 were duped from him.

“During the course of investigation, the cyber investigation team led by Sub Inspector Ankush Nagra after hectic efforts successfully recovered the defrauded amount of Rs 3,00,220 in both the complaints,” an official said.

Doda SSP Javaid Iqbal appealed to the general public to be extra cautious and remain vigilant and don’t respond to unknown callers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Doda #Jammu #Kathua