 Two J-K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 ‘Shopian rape-murder’ case : The Tribune India

Two J-K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 ‘Shopian rape-murder’ case

Two women, Asiya Jan and Neelofar, were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 30, 2009, leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security personnel

Two J-K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 ‘Shopian rape-murder’ case

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Srinagar, June 22

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated services of two doctors for allegedly “actively working” with Pakistan-based groups and fabricating evidence in the 2009 “Shopian rape-murder” case, officials here said.

Two women, Asiya Jan and Neelofar, were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 30, 2009, leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security personnel.

The incident sparked protests in Kashmir and brought it to a near standstill for 42 days. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe and found that the two women were never raped or murdered.

The two doctors, Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, stand dismissed from service for "actively working" with Pakistan and hatching a conspiracy with its assets within Kashmir to falsify the post-mortem report of Asiya Jan and Neelofar of Shopian, who had unfortunately died due to accidental drowning on May 29, 2009, the officials said.

The ultimate aim of the two doctors was to create disaffection against the Indian state by falsely accusing the security forces of rape and murder, they said.

The two have been charge-sheeted by the CBI for fabricating evidence and twisting the accidental deaths due to drowning as rape and murder.

Dalal was the first doctor to conduct an autopsy of the bodies, whereas Chilloo was a part of the second team of doctors that conducted post-mortem examination, the officials said.

In a gross violation of medical ethics, Chilloo took her own vaginal swab and projected it to be of Asiya Jan, who she had claimed was raped and murdered, they said.

However, an AIIMS forensic team comprising Dr TD Dogra and Dr Anupama Raina got the bodies exhumed and found that Asiya Jan's hymen was intact. The same reports were part of the CBI charge sheet, they said.

In December 2009, the CBI concluded that the two women were neither raped nor murdered.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against six doctors, five lawyers and two civilians, including the brother of one of the deceased women, for fabricating evidence.

Five police officials were arrested in connection with the case and the subsequent protests. Two senior police officials were also transferred.

The 66-page CBI report absolved the policemen, who were detained in connection with the case for around 47 days and against whom a state-appointed judicial commission had levelled charges of destruction of evidence, of all the charges.

The CBI report accused the 13 people of hatching a criminal conspiracy to stir public anger against the security forces.

Since neither rape nor murder took place, the CBI report concluded that there was no case. It said the lawyers had hatched a conspiracy and forced two persons to become witnesses.

The CBI report gave a detailed account of how the two were forced by the lawyers and some of the family members of Shakeel Ahanger, the husband of one of the deceased women.

The agency also rejected the theory of the Majlis-s-Maashwarat, an amalgam of separatist groups that spearheaded the agitation in Shopian, that the two women were abducted, raped and murdered when they had gone to their orchard on May 29, 2009.

According to the CBI, the two women drowned while trying to cross the river.

AIIMS' doctors who conducted post-mortem examination on the exhumed bodies found the same diatoms (algae) in the lungs of two women that exist in the area where the bodies were found.

The CBI probe found that both teams of doctors lied in the post-mortem reports. The first team of doctors said Asiya Jan died due to cardiovascular arrest and Neelofar died due to neurogenic shock.

The second team of doctors from Pulwama claimed Asiya Jan was sexually assaulted and died due to haemorrhage and shock caused by bleeding from multiple injuries. Neelofar, the team had claimed, died due to neurogenic shock following sexual intercourse.

The CBI report quoted the medical opinion of AIIMS doctors who conclusively stated that the deaths took place "due to asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem drowning". It said the lacerated wound on Asiya Jan's forehead was not sufficient to cause death.  

#Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan #Shopian #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

2
Nation

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

3
Pollywood

Honey Singh gets death threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, seeks security from Delhi Police

4
Punjab

Protest over list of ‘tainted’: Punjab tehsildars go on mass leave, revenue work hit

5
Punjab

Will check validity of 4 Bills: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

6
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

7
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

8
Haryana

Chandigarh cop among 4 held for liquor smuggling

9
Punjab

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

10
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

The pact is significant as India has been sourcing its milit...

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

The programme would be eventually broadened to include other...

Yeats’ Upanishads, Ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi’s gifts to Biden, lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

The second gift is inspired by President Biden’s well known ...

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Delhi CM Kejriwal expressed hope that the Congress would cle...

Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar

Golden Temple’s Additional Head Granthi Giani Amarjit Singh ...


Cities

View All

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16, Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road in Mohali

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Over 20 Tihar inmates inflict self injuries to desist prison staff from carrying out searches for recovering mobile phones

Rain in parts of Delhi, pleasant weather likely till middle of next week

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

Delhi-Gurugram eway waterlogged, motorists brave long traffic snarls

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Punjab Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City Patiala

SAD (A) observes 'Gatka Day'

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities