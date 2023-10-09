2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 8

A fire broke out at a house in Street Number 12, Avtar Nagar, here, late this night reportedly claiming the lives of two members of a family. Three other members are also feared dead. Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, there are speculations that a cylinder blast could be the reason behind the incident.

Raj Ghai, elder brother of one of the victims, said six persons were inside the house at the time of the incident.

The victims included Raj’s brother Yashpal Ghai, his wife and three children, including two girls aged between 10 and 15 and a boy aged around 4 years. While two girls are reported to have succumbed to burn injuries, the condition of other family members is not yet known.

Neigbhours reportedly heard a blast-like sound, prompting them to rush outside their homes. On seeing massive flames engulfing Yashpal’s house, they informed the fire brigade about the incident. By the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the children had already suffered severe burn injuries.

While recounting the tragic incident, Akshay, one of the neighbours, said: “We immediately rushed the victims to nearby hospitals. While two children were taken to a private hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the remaining three persons were rushed to the Civil Hospital. Though it is said that all of them have died, it is yet to be confirmed”. The police authorities have initiated investigations into the matter. The authorities said they were trying to confirm the casualties with relatives of the family.