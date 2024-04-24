23 school buses challaned, 6 seized in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 23

Regional Transport Officer Ravinder Singh Gill and Assistant Transport Officer Sandeep Bharti, along with their teams, recently conducted a checking of school buses bringing students under the Safe School Vehicle Policy. Buses of eight schools were checked at different places. As many as 23 challans were issued under the Motor Vehicles Act to school buses that did not meet the conditions under the policy while six school vehicles were seized.

Also, transport in-charges of schools and bus drivers were made aware of the instructions issued by the Punjab Government. The bus drivers and helpers doing duty were instructed to wear uniform and follow traffic rules. Strict instructions were given that school buses should not be driven under the influence of intoxicants. During the checking campaign, it was also brought to the notice of school principals that school authorities were responsible for the safe movement of children, be it a vehicle hired by the parents or hired by a private transporter on behalf of the school, or any vehicle taken on agreement or owned by the school itself.

An appeal was also made to the parents of schoolchildren to regularly check the means of transportation and the buses themselves and if any deficiency is noticed, they should immediately bring it to the notice of the district administration

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal directed the District Education Officer (Secondary and Elementary) and all SDMs to take undertakings from all government and private schools of the district and submit it in the office of Deputy Commissioner by April 25. In it, the school principal will have to certify that the school buses and vehicles used for transportation of the students of their school were fully compliant with the Safe School Vehicle Scheme.

