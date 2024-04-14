3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 13

Continuing its spree against anti-social elements, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate arrested three thieves and recovered mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police got a tip-off that Sagar and Gurpreet Singh, who were habitual offenders, were roaming near Qazi Mandi to sell stolen mobile phones. Several cases were already registered against them.

He said acting on the tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Qazi Mandi and arrested the suspects. The police also recovered five mobile phones from their possession.

Sharma said a case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station.

The CP said the suspects had a criminal background as a case was already registered against Sagar and two cases against Gurpreet, alias Vicky.

Similarly, the Division No. 8 police arrested Sanket Kumar Rajput for theft and snatching. The police recovered a stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle bearing registration number PB-08-FC-3833 from his possession.

The Police Commissioner said a case under Sections 379-B, 411 and 34 the IPC had been registered against the suspect at the Division No. 8 police station.

