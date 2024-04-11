AAP gets show-cause notice for holding bike rally sans permission

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 10

A show-cause notice was issued today to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for holding a bike rally in the Jalandhar North constituency against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Officials said AAP leaders did not take any permission for the rally.

AAP youth leaders, led by Jalandhar North halka in charge Dinesh Dhall, took out a bike rally here yesterday. Youth Wing state joint secretary Harsh Singh among other youth leaders took part in the rally.

Hundreds of youths traversed the Jalandhar North segment, raising slogans in favour of Arvind Kejriwal.

Darabara Singh Randhawa, Assistant Returning Officer, Jalandhar North, said: “A show cause notice was issued to the AAP district president for holding a bike rally in Jalandhar North without seeking permission. The party has been asked to file a reply by tomorrow.”

