Athletics meet organised

Jalandhar: The Association of Schools for Indian School Certificate (ASISC) Zonal Level Athletics Meet was organised by St Joseph's Convent School in the grounds of Lyallpur Khalsa College here. Athletes from as many as 18 schools affiliated to ISCE from Jalandhar, Phagwara, Nawanshahr and adjoining areas participated in various events including track events, javelin throw and discus throw. Principal Archana of St Joseph's Convent School supervised the sports event. Rivya Puri and Rekha Kashyap along with other teachers coordinated the event. Principal of Lyallpur Khalsa College Dr Jaspal Singh distributed prizes to the winners.

Amar Jyoti function

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, at the end of its academic session, organised the pious Amar Jyoti function to give a traditional warm send-off to the final year students. The chief guest on the occasion was Neerja Chander Mohan, member, KMV Managing Committee. The function was presided over by Dr Kamal Gupta, Member, KMV Managing Committee. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi asserted that the function represented the traditional values and culture that the college stood for. The students sang the traditional songs, 'Namo Desh Bhoomi Namaste Namaste' and 'Jai Jai Janani Jai Jai Mata' and also shared their beautiful memories on the occasion. All the members of the faculty who had taught moral education classes were honoured with certificates. Twenty eight blood donors including teachers and students who donated blood during the camp were also honoured with certificates.

Session on knowledge system

A special session on the subject, Indian Knowledge System (IKS--Bharatiya Gyan Parampara), was organised at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU). In this session, Dr Ruchir Gupta, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and BHU (Uttar Pradesh) participated as the keynote speaker. University Vice-Chancellor Prof Susheel Mittal was the chief guest in this session. The event was organised by the recently established IKS cell in the university. In his keynote address, Dr Ruchir Gupta said that the Department of Indian Knowledge Traditions or IKS was established in October 2020 by MHRD at the AICTE headquarters. Its objective is to promote research in all aspects of IKS for social applications. Quoting historical facts, he clarified that Indian science and research used to be famous globally, but during the British period, Indian efficiency was pushed back in a planned manner.

Inter-college contest

GNA University hosted an inter-college competition - Kshitiz 2024 -- an annual event with an overall participation of 500 plus in the 131 events titled, Business Quiz, Treasure Hunt, Master Chef, Punjabi Folk, Photography, CAD Contest, CNC Simulator and Robotics Simulator, RJ Hunt, Stem Quiz, Waste to Wonder and Deliver a Skill in the presence of chief guest Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Chancellor, GNA University. Dr Disha Khanna, as the master of ceremonies, commenced the event by expressing her happiness upon seeing the unleashing of budding talent in various events. The first winners bagged a cash award of Rs 5,100, second won Rs 3,100 and the third team was honoured with Rs 2,100 along with the winning trophy and certificates. The overall winning trophy was bagged by Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar.

Moot court competition held

The CT Institute of Law organised an intra-departmental Moot Court Competition at their Moot Court Room. The event witnessed participation from a total of 16 teams, each comprising three participants - two mooters and a researcher. After intense rounds of argumentation and deliberation, the team comprising Harsharan Kaur, Ekjot Kaur and Ayush Khurana emerged victorious, earning the title of winner. Meanwhile, Babita, Komal and Arshdeep Kaur were recognised as the first runners-up for their commendable performance. Members of the District Bar Association, Jalandhar, including advocates Sahil Malhotra, Abhinav Nanada, Kunal Goel and Suraj Chadha graced the function as chief guest. Vice-Chairman Harpreet Singh extended their heartfelt appreciation to all the distinguished members of the District Bar Association, Jalandhar, as well as the attendees, participants and guests.

