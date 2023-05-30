Body found from vacant plot at Hargovind Nagar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

There was panic and unease at Hargovind Nagar, located on the Jalandhar-Pathankot Road, when a body was discovered from an abandoned plot there on Monday morning. The incident came to light when residents of the area were overcome by a putrid stench emanating from the vacant plot. They immediately informed the police of Division Number 8 about the incident.

Police officials swiftly responded to the distressing scene and took possession of the unidentified corpse. They sent the body to the Civil Hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination. “Though the body hasn’t been identified yet, locals in the area informed that the man was a beggar and used to sleep in the plot”, they informed.

They said it seemed that the man died of hunger or some disease as no mark of any injury was found from his body. They said a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been registered.