Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

Jalandhar, September 14

In a major setback, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) has suffered defeat in five cases filed with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The verdicts were delivered earlier this week.

JIT started the housing scheme on 94.97 acres in 2011. The Trust allocated 431 residential plots ranging from 100 to 500 square yards at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per square yard. Some allottees got possession of plots between 2011 and 2014. Others were given plots in 2016 when the scheme was re-launched. Vinayak Kumar, An Allottee

These cases were filed by the allottees, who were waiting for the possession of their flats or plots, which were originally allocated in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

The commission has ordered the Trust to pay nearly Rs 1.26 crore to the affected allottees to cover the principal amount, interest, compensation and legal expenses.

Among these cases, four were filed by allottees of Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave Housing Scheme at Indra Puram and one case was filed by an allottee of Surya Enclave Extension.

The complaints were filed by Sunita Duggal, Raj Kumar Batra, Shanti Devi, Davinder Kumar and Vinayak Kumar.

The plaintiffs from the Indra Puram housing scheme alleged that each one of them had paid approximately Rs 4.5 lakh to JIT in 2008 for flats at Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave.

The possession of flats was to be handed over to allottees in 2010. The Trust had assured that apartments would have all essential amenities and high-quality infrastructure. However, even after 13 years, these promises remain unfulfilled.

The complainants had cited discrepancies, including construction of an 11-foot-wide approach road instead of a 40-foot-wide stretch by the Trust.

Furthermore, the allottees alleged that the Trust provided false information about the project site, which lacked proper sewerage system. The complainants stated to the commission that they had appealed to JIT multiple times to uphold its commitments, but their pleas were ignored.

They said the complex had become a haven for anti-social elements, who had unlawfully occupied flats.

Vinayak Kumar, an allottee of a 200-sq-yard plot in Surya Enclave Extension, stated that JIT had started the housing scheme on approximately 94.97 acres in 2011. The Trust had allocated 431 residential plots ranging from 100 to 500 square yards at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per square yard. Some allottees got possession of plots between 2011 and 2014. Others were given plots in 2016 when the scheme was re-launched.

Kumar said that according to the terms and conditions of the allotment letter, JIT was obligated to hand over possession within two years, a promise that remained unfulfilled.

He said, “A decade later, there has been no development at the site. A significant portion of the site has been converted into a dumping zone.”

The commission served notices to JIT regarding the complaints. However, JIT officials argued that the complainants were at fault for not accepting possession of flats and plots as mentioned in the allotment letter.

After a thorough examination of all parties claims, the commission president directed JIT to refund the payment of the allottees with a nine per cent interest and also give Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses for each case.