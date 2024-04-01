Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Jalandhar, March 31
Gearing up for the Lok Sabha poll, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today conducted an emergency mock drill in the city. A ‘Fake Emergency Call Tests Police Response’ was done under the supervision of senior officers.
Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the drill was aimed at evaluating the readiness and coordination of various police units in handling emergency situations.
He said all key units such as ACPs, SHOs, ERS, ICCC, flying squad teams and static surveillance teams were part of the drill. As part of the drill, a wireless call reporting a gathering of 150-200 people at PNB Chowk was made by senior police officers.
CP Sharma said two emergency response vehicles reached the scene. The ACP Central, SHO of the Division No. 4 police station and three additional ERVs also reached within five minutes.
“Within 10 minutes of the call, ACP Traffic, I/C ERS, SHO of Division No. 2 police station, SHO of Division No. 3 police station, SHO of New Baradari police station, six ERVs and two FST teams arrived with around 100 police officials swiftly to address the situation,” he said.
Reiterating firm commitment of the police to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll, the Police Commissioner said no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause. Prompt and coordinated response demonstrated during the mock drill underscored the effectiveness of the Police Department in swiftly addressing emergency situations, contributing to public safety and security during the elections.
