Dera Ballan chief on Europe trip; security up after ‘threat’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 24

After the Dera Sachkhand Ballan team flagged a threat perception to Sant Niranjan Dass during his ongoing Europe trip, his security abroad has been heightened.

The sant is on a trip to various European countries and has been holding religious congregations at Austria, Spain, Italy and Germany. Dera authorities said he had taken private security there for the trip, especially since the previous dera chief Sant Ramanand had been killed in Austria in 2009.

As the last leg of his trip is set to get over, the dera team accompanying him noted that he was being tracked by someone. “On being questioned, he gave us an Indian number from where he had directions to track the sant and do some recce. When we tried to trace that number, it was of someone lodged in the Punjab jail. This really worried us and we got apprehensive that it could be some gangster’s handiwork. Hence, we got cautious, alerted the Punjab Police and contacted the Indian embassy there. We have been provided with police personnel. The man, who had been rounded up, has been left after thorough investigation,” said a dera functionary.

