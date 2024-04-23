Expedite books distribution in schools, says DC

Jalandhar, April 22
With the onset of the new academic session 2024-25, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal directed officials of the Education Department to expedite distribution of books through book banks in schools awaiting supplies so as to ensure uninterrupted education for students.
While assessing the performance of the Education Department at a meeting held at the district administrative complex here, Aggarwal asked the officials to personally oversee distribution of books in schools.
Taking stock of the mid-day meal, the DC underscored the importance of providing nutritious meal to students. He directed officials to conduct regular inspections to maintain food quality and kitchen hygiene standards.
Highlighting the significance of cleanliness in schools, he urged officials to prioritise maintenance of toilets, drinking water facilities, kitchens and other areas. — TNS
