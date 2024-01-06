Four booked for duping man of Rs 18L

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have booked four travel agents for allegedly duping a Nakodar village resident of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Sukhpal Singh, DSP, Nakodar, who is investigating the case, said the suspects, were identified as Joginder Singh of Bhainni Gillan Kamboj village in Amritsar, his son Jagjit Singh, alias Hardeep Sher Singh, Sahil Sethi of Ward No. 4, Nurpur Gate, Dharamkot, and Vikram of Panipat district in Haryana. The DSP said Ajay Kumar of Mahunwal village complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that he paid Rs 18 lakh to the suspects for facilitating his migration to Canada, but they neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. The DSP said a case was registered against the suspects after an inquiry. OC

Man arrested for bike theft

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a man on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspect was identified as Gurpreet, alias Daat, a resident of Mallian Kalan village. The IO said the suspect was intercepted at a naka and a stolen bike was recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC was registered against the suspect. oc

Three booked for murder bid

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on the charges of attempt to murder and firing. Investigating officer (IO) Major Singh said the suspects were identified as Surinder Pal Singh of Kalanour in Gurdaspur and his two unidentified accomplices. Kuldeep Singh of Sahem village complained to the police that he was returning home from his poultry farm on his motorcycle on January 1 evening when the suspects waylaid him near Balbir Singh’s motor. The suspects snatched Rs 2,000 from the victim and fired at him from a pistol, but he escaped unhurt. Later, the suspects attacked victim with sharp weapons with an intention to kill and seriously injured him. The IO said a case had been registered against the suspects. oc

Po arrested after 1 year

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding since last year. Yadwinder Singh, SHO, said the suspect was identified as Jatinder Nath, alias Makhi, a resident of Partabpura village in Jalandhar. The suspect was wanted in a case of snatching registered in 2019. oc

Four booked on charge of assault

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspects were identified as Saabi, Tirath, Bishu and Sunni, all residents of Talwandi Butian village. Jaskaran, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects attacked him and his friend with weapons and injured them on December 30. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

