Gate in street: High Court adjourns hearing to August 29

Phagwara, May 1
The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to August 29 on the issue of the construction of a gate in a street in Nakodar.
Justice Pankaj Jain heard the petition and adjourned the hearing to August 29.
Earlier, the court had ordered the state of Punjab and others to maintain the status quo regarding the construction of a gate in the street at Nakodar hearing a review petition filed by Naresh Kumar alias Daddu Baba.
The court order had said that counsel for the petitioner contends that the date of alleged construction of the gate has not been adverted to by the courts/authorities while considering the case under Section 133 of CrPC. While replying to the show-cause notice, the petitioner has specifically mentioned that the managing director of the temple with the help of Sangat has constructed an arch in the main chowk about three years back. The said reply was filed on June 21, 2017. The court order said that in the meantime, the status quo regarding the existing position of the gate/arch be maintained.
