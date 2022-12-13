Talwara: Groom among several injured in bee attack

Our Correspondent

Talwara, December 12

On Sunday, the car of a groom was suddenly attacked by a swarm of bees on the way. The groom and six others in the car were injured in the attack.

According to the information, Jasvir Singh, a resident of Depur village in Talwara block, was to get married on Sunday. He along with the wedding party was going from Depur to Lehri village. When the groom’s car reached on a stretch between Datarpur and Hajipur, it was attacked by bees. As the windows of the car were open, a large number of bees entered the vehicle. Badly stung, the riders left their car and ran for safety. All the injured were taken to the nearest Civil Hospital in Hajipur in another vehicle.

The injured have been identified as Jasveer Singh, Kiran, Neha Kumari, Pooja Rani, Rishi Pandit, children Pari, Varun, Jhanvi and passer-by Kamaljit. Doctors at the Civil Hospital said all the injured were discharged after administering first aid. — OC