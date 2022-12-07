Home Guards stage protest

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 6

On the call of the Home Guards Welfare Association, Punjab, Home Guards jawans wore black badges while discharging duty on the establishment day of the Punjab Home Guards on Tuesday. Sarabjit Singh Jhalli, president of the association, said the state government was neither implementing the 6th commission report nor the pension facility.

The protesters said the order of the Home Guards Welfare Association, Punjab, would be followed for the future struggle. They questioned when Home Guards jawans discharge duty on par with the Punjab Police personnel why they are being exploited like this.