Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

Hoshiarpur, April 1
At least 11 new Covid cases have been detected in the district in the past two days.
Officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said eight new Covid positive cases were reported on Friday while three more were reported on Saturday.
He said samples of 155 people with flu-like symptoms were taken on Saturday while reports of 36 samples were received. Out of the 36 samples, three came back positive. He said 17 cases were active in the district while reports of 276 samples are currently awaited.
