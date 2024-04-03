Husband held for woman’s murder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

The police claimed to have solved the murder case of a woman with the arrest of her husband within 24 hours.

The suspect has been identified as Amarjit Singh, while his wife has been identified as Rashpal Kaur.

Police officials claimed that they got information that a woman suffered injuries in a clash over a family dispute and was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

During investigation, it came into light that Amarjit suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair, which led to heated arguments between them.

“The argument turned violent and Amarjit hit his wife on her head with an iron pan yesterday,” said police officials.

The woman, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

During investigation, the police arrested Amarjit. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against him at the Basti Bawa Khel police station. The police also recovered the iron pan used in the crime scene. Further investigations are on into the case.

