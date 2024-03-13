Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Jalandhar, March 12
A day after Congress MLA Pargat Singh took up the issue of illegal mining in the villages falling in his Jalandhar Cantonment constituency, the Jalandhar Rural Police released a data saying 14 cases of illegal mining had been registered and 12 suspects had been arrested in the past one year.
The Congress leadership, however, termed today’s statement by Jalandhar Rural SSP Mukhwinder S Bhullar mere eyewash. Bhullar stated that rural police teams, in collaboration with the Mining Department, are keeping a close eye on any illegal mining along the Sutlej. Raids are being conducted to arrest those involved in these activities, he said.
Bhullar said 10 cases had been lodged by the Phillaur police, while Bilga police had registered four cases. The police have seized several tractor/trolleys, a Poclain machine, two JCBs, and tippers. The police are working diligently to punish the suspects indulged in mining cases as per the law. He has entrusted the DSPs with ensuring timely presentation of the challans.
Pargat Singh yesterday took along media teams to Diwali, Jamsher and Hardophrala villages of his constituency showing how digging was being done up to a depth of 56 feet by the mining mafia in these villages leading to a massive environmental damage and risk to the lives and properties of villagers.
When Pargat was about to reach the sites, mining teams had fled from the site leaving behind the machinery, including tippers, JCBs and Poclain machines. He took pictures of the spot to the Vidhan Sabha to make the point as he had said that the administration and the police had turned a blind eye to the repeated requests of the villagers.
Meanwhile, there are reports that an MLA from Malwa area was involved in rampant illegal mining in Phillaur and Shahkot areas, including Chak Bahmanian, Kaimwala, Pwadra and Jhandi Peer.
