Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 8

The crime against children is on the rise, leaving them and their parents scarred for life. It seems difficult to protect children as everyday cases of sexual abuse and sodomy are being registered with the police stations.

In Nawanshahr, two such cases were registered today. Shockingly, a six-year-old-boy and a nine-year-old girl were molested by their acquaintances. The boy got molested by a hearing-and-speech impaired man. In both cases, FIRs have been registered under the POCSO Act.

In Sadar Nawanshahr, a mother has filed a complaint with the police that she had three daughters aged nine, seven and five. “The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when my daughters came home from their school. I noticed a big blue mark on my elder daughter’s cheek. When I asked her, she told me that an elderly person behaved inappropriately with her,” the mother said in the statement.

The accused, identified as Mohinder Pal, has been arrested by the police. A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered.

Another such shameful act was reported from Balachaur on the same day. A six-year-old boy studying in Class VI was molested by a man. The victim’s family hails from Uttar Pradesh. In her statement to the police, the victim’s mother said: “I had picked up my son from his school in the afternoon, left him home and went for some work. When I came back, I saw him crying in pain and there was blood everywhere. When asked, he told me about the unfortunate incident,” the mother said in her statement to the police. The accused has been identified as Angad from Uttar Pradesh who was living in their neighbourhood. He is at large.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.