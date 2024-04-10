Lahan, illicit liquor seized in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 9

Continuing with their drive to check the ill-effects of illicit liquor and in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a massive joint search operation by the district police was conducted at 7 am in the morning am in the mand areas of Bhikhowal, Terkiana and Dhanoa Pattan villages under Excise Circle Dasuya and Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district.

This operation was led by Excise Officer, Hoshiarpur-2, Sukhwinder Singh and conducted by the ETI Dasuya, Mukerian, Garhdiwala, Tanda and Hariana - Lovepreet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Ajay Sharma, Amit Vyas and Anil Kumar, respectively, along with Excise Police of Hoshiarpur Range. During this massive search operation which lasted five hours, the entire stretch of Mand areas along the Beas river in Bhikhowal, Terkiana and Dhanoa Pattan villages was searched.

The teams seized four working stills, 10 tarpaulins, two drums, four plastic containers, two aluminium utensils and six iron tins. The operation led to recovery of 32,000 kg of lahan and 37,500 ml of illicit liquor. Lahan and illicit liquor were destroyed on the spot.

