LPU wins moot court contest

Hoshiarpur, March 30
The National Moot Court competition was organised at Rayat Bahra College of Law in which teams of students from major law colleges of the country participated.
Lovely Professional University (LPU) emerged as winners; Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre was the runner-up, while Chandigarh University remained the second runner-up. Participant teams included Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Lovely Professional University, Uttaranchal University Law College, Dehradun, etc. District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal was the chief guest while CJM-cum-Secretary DLSA Aprajita Joshi was the guest of honour.
District and Sessions Judge Dilbag Singh Johal said through moot court, law students learn the manner of appearing in the court, format of pleading, drafting of plaint, court procedure and presentation of cases before the court and advocacy of cases.
This method is one of the most effective ways of imparting practical knowledge to the students by putting them in an imaginary situation similar to a real court. On the occasion, the students who stood first in the moot court competitions were awarded by the chief guest.
College principal RN Singh said the moot court is a replica of an imaginary court, where law students get a chance to practice court proceedings and arguments. Campus director Chander Mohan welcomed the guests. The co-ordinators of the programme were assistant professor Sukhpreet Kaur and professor Twinkle Mehta. Dr Priyanka Puri thanked the students and guests.
