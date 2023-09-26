Malhi takes charge as Trust chairman

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 25

After a wait of more than nine months, advocate Kashmir Singh Malhi took charge as the chairman of the Improvement Trust, Phagwara, in the presence of Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Balkar Singh, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal at a function on the Trust premises here today.

Tavinder Ram, Phagwara Market Committee chairman; Gurpal Singh, Kapurthala Improvement Trust chairman; Gurdial Singh Bhularai, Phagwara Block Samiti chairman; Sajjan Singh Cheema, AAP Halqa in-charge, Sultanpur Lodhi; Santosh Kumar Gogi, AAP SC cell district president; Jarnail Nangal, AAP Halqa in-charge; and Lalita Saklani, District Planning Board chairperson; were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab Minister Balkar Singh said Kashmir Singh Malhi was a hardworking member of the AAP and had been associated with it right since its formation in the state.

Factionalism evident

Despite claims of unity in the AAP unit of Phagwara, deep factionalism was witnessed on Monday when a faction led by former minister Joginder Singh Maan and his supporters could not be seen during a function, which was attended by three Punjab Cabinet Ministers and several AAP leaders, when advocate Kashmir Singh Malhi took charge as the chairman of the Improvement Trust, Phagwara, on Monday.

#Kashmir #Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal #Phagwara