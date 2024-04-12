Man killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A person died on the spot after a speeding canter rammed into a stationery tractor-trailer near Chachoki village on the Phagwara-Ludhiana highway on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Masih, a resident of Darapur village near Gurdaspur. The police have arrested the canter driver, identified as Kuldip Singh, a resident of Rajasthan. A case under Sections 279, 304A and 427 of the IPC has been registered. The body of the deceased has been sent to Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. OC

Motorcycle stolen

Phagwara: A motorcycle was found stolen from outside a paying guest accommodation near Law Gate, Miherru, on Wednesday night. Complainant Shyam Sunder, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he parked his bike outside his PG accommodation. He found the bike missing on Thursday morning. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.

