Man nabbed for delaying renewal of revolver licence

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 8

The Garhdiwala police arrested a person for not renewing his licence for almost three years. The police also seized a revolver and six live cartridges from him.

Inspector Hardevpreet Singh, in-charge of the Garhdiwala police station, said a patrolling party led by ASI Satpal Singh was investigating the suspects. Navjot Kaur, a resident of Jaja Khurd, met the police at the bus stop in Garhdiwala and informed that her maternal uncle’s son Maninderpal Singh, alias Sabi, a resident of ward number 5, Kasba Mohalla, was roaming around in the Dasuya area. There was a licensed revolver in his name, but he had not renewed its licence for almost three years. He had verbally informed that his licence had expired in 2021.

After confirming the report, the police arrested Maninderpal and seized his revolver.

